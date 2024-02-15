The Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), the regulatory arm of Dubai Land Department (DLD), has given three days for companies to update expired online property listings or face fines.

In a series on posts on X on Wednesday, RERA warned real estate companies to remove defunct listings that are still visible on online portals.

“…Through our scheduled inspections of electronic real estate portals, we noticed that there are some properties that are no longer available for sale or rent and are still displayed on the portals by real estate agents,” RERA posted.

“Accordingly, all real estate offices must update the digital real estate platforms portals within 3 working days, which should result in removing all unavailable properties for rental or sales,” the post continued.

The authority also stated, “evidence of the correspondents” needed to be sent to its official email address, licensing@rera.gov.ae, adding that “in the event of a violation, a fine will be applied in particular.”

RERA did not specify the fine amount in its posts.

Earlier this month, RERA fined 30 real estate companies for failing to comply with the terms and conditions specified in real estate advertisements, which the authority said have been established to govern advertisements and curb negative practices within the industry.

According to Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Real Estate Control Department at RERA, each of the 30 violations incurred a AED50,000 ($13, 613) fine for non-compliance with RERA directives.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

