Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Al Abdulghani Motors, Qatar’s Lexus and Toyota dealership, has announced the recall of Lexus LX, and Toyota Land Cruiser, 2022-2024 models, as if vehicle parked in gear position ‘N (Neutral)’ & driver does not apply the service brake or the parking brake, it is possible that the vehicle will move forward at a low speed (up to approx. 5 to 6 kmph).

Also, the ministry, in cooperation with Teyseer Motors, Qatar’s Suzuki dealership, has announced the recall of Suzuki Jimny, 2018-2019 models, over a possible defect in the fuel pump, which may cause the engine to stall. Moreover, it has also recalling the Ford F 150, 2023 model, as in affected vehicles, the driver side windscreen sun-visor has a faded look or does not block the sun with required efficiency. This is in cooperation with Almana Motors Company, Qatar’s Ford dealership.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs. It explained that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The Ministry urges all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquires and suggestions through the following channels: Call Center: 16001, Email: [email protected].

