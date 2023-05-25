HE President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) Abdulaziz bin Nasser al-Khalifa underlined that Qatar is pioneering in developing laws regulating the issue of handling Artificial Intelligence (AI) and said the road is clear for the country concerning the utilisation of the AI, asserting that communication is ongoing between the public and private sectors along with the Qatari legislator, to achieve the greatest possible benefit in this field.

In a panel discussion held under the title: "Artificial Intelligence in Real Life" within the ongoing Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, al-Khalifa added that Qatar follows the footsteps of Europe in utilising the AI, integrating it in many applications, setting the fundamental structure and the regulating laws that serve Qatar National Vision 2030, as well as solidifying the smart e-governance.

Qatar has enormous potential in material and human resources, including the necessary skills to deal with AI, al-Khalifa pointed out, noting that Qatar managed to harness the AI in organising the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and fan management through the cutting-edge technologies and ancillary applications, and has subsequently established Kawader National E-Recruitment Portal to fulfill the job supply and demand market, in addition to other applications for health tips, to protect the citizens from diseases.

Regarding his anticipation of the future of the AI for job opportunities, al-Khalifa outlined that it is difficult to predict the future, but said such a field will have positive impacts and will create new jobs and refine users and governments' skills by the same token Internet has done. Therefore, AI should be handled well, for harnessing it for the service of humanity, exploring solutions and to overcome challenges, along with safeguarding data, privacy and security, he said.

For their part, the session's keynote speakers stressed the importance of raising awareness of handling AI which has imposed itself on the reality of daily life and whose utilisation has dramatically increased, after ChatGPT was used as an assisting factor in production and marketing process, in addition to providing a system of data for the area where everybody lives, along with other fields that cannot be envisioned.

The speakers also pointed out the importance of being wary while using this technology because the AI or machine has no ethical or value tenets of a human being, and indicated that the ChatGPT is a wonderful application that has incredibly become ubiquitous and added that dealing with it should be through dialogue. They noted that this field will dramatically evolve further for individuals and governments, and said that therefore everyone should be trained on its uses, alongside other applications that would alter the mindsets of both investors and consumers.

