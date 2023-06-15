DOHA:The Ministry of Culture has unveiled mandatory requirements of obtaining civil defence and security systems licenses as prerequisites to conduct artistic and cultural events to ensure safety and security of participants in these events.

The ministry stated that the concerned authorities had required submission of certificates that qualify the venues for conducting events and activities to safeguard security and safety. Accordingly, essential requirements have been added to obtain artistic permits for events and activities that are held in all places, such as hotels, halls, shopping malls and others to ensure provision of security and safety.

Issuance of the essential license to hold events -which is finalized through Ministry of Cultures portal -requires compulsory security licenses to finalize entry of the events' data to obtain the required licenses, as well as a license from Qatar Tourism for restaurants, shopping malls and others, the ministry outlined.

The key objective of this mandatory procedure is to safeguard the safety of all people and make sure that events are conducted in a safe atmosphere, the ministry stressed.

Since last January until June 2023, the Ministry of Culture has issued a roughly 3000 licenses to hold cultural, artistic, and social events

