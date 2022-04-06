Muscat – As part of its efforts to support the private sector, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Tuesday appealed to the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to exempt the private sector institutions from fines imposed for the late renewal of expat workers’ residence cards.

ROP took note of the call by OCCI and announced that exemption will be granted from Wednesday April 6.

In a statement ROP, said, ‘In implementation of His Majesty’s Royal directives, establishments and individuals will be exempted from paying fines for delayed renewal of residence cards effective from April 6, provided that the current situation is rectified before September 1.’

On Tuesday morning, the board of directors of OCCI branch in Dhahirah governorate held its second meeting for the year headed by Saif bin Said al Badi, member of OCCI board of directors and head of OCCI branch in Dhahirah governorate, and in the presence of members of the branch’s board.

Badi, said, “The board of directors values the Royal directives to reduce visa fee for expatriate employees. It will improve the business environment and the growth of its institutions and will reflect positively on the national economy.”

“The board members also appeal ROP to exempt private sector establishments from fines imposed for late renewal of residence cards of expatriate workers in order to facilitate business owners and support economic activity,” said Badi.

The meeting also discussed holding a workshop on value-added tax (VAT). The workshop aims to familiarise business owners with the technical, organisational and legal aspects of VAT.

The meeting also approved to hold a seminar to support the quality of private education in Dhahirah governorate.

