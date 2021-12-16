MUSCAT: Oman is banning weddings and funerals in mosques, halls and other public places as part of continuing coronavirus safety protocols, state news agency ONA reported.


The decision comes after members of the country’s Supreme Committee, which is in charge of tackling developments delated to COVID-19, studied reports related to the coronavirus pandemic, with an in-depth focus on the omicron mutation.

Authorities clarified that the latest decision was also prompted by people’s non-abidance to previous directives and measures regarding social events. These included having taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, wearing face masks, maintaining an appropriate social distance with other attendees and limiting the capacity to 50 percent.

Oman’s COVID-19 Supreme Committee said the new decision will remain in place until further notice.

Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.