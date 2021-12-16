

The decision comes after members of the country’s Supreme Committee, which is in charge of tackling developments delated to COVID-19, studied reports related to the coronavirus pandemic, with an in-depth focus on the omicron mutation.



Authorities clarified that the latest decision was also prompted by people’s non-abidance to previous directives and measures regarding social events. These included having taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, wearing face masks, maintaining an appropriate social distance with other attendees and limiting the capacity to 50 percent.



Oman’s COVID-19 Supreme Committee said the new decision will remain in place until further notice.