RIYADH — Ministry of Commerce has clarified the details of the decision, which it had issued earlier, on the prohibition of using the Saudi flag and leaders' pictures in commercial promotions.



The prohibited violations are the usage of the Saudi flag and the pictures of leaders in products that might be insulted, which also can be disposed of and thrown away in a negative way, the ministry revealed.



It confirmed that the selling and displaying of the Saudi flag and the leaders' pictures is legal, and not considered as a violation.



The ministry has called on everyone to check the approved guide of the National Day identity, on the following link: https://nd.gea.gov.sa/



It is noteworthy that the ministry had banned on Sept. 16 individuals and businesses from using the Saudi Arabian flag in commercial promotions including publications, goods and products, brochures, special gifts and others.



It clarified that the national flag contains the name of Allah, and the official state emblem of two swords and palm tree. The ban also covers pictures and names of Saudi leaders and officials.



The ministry explained that it has carried out inspection tours in markets in all regions of the Kingdom to control such violations, especially during festive occasions such as National Day. It also monitors e-shops. Legal measures will be taken against those who violate the ban.



A circular was issued to businesses four years ago banning the use of the State's emblem of two swords and a palm tree in commercial transactions.



The Kingdom is scheduled to celebrate National Day next Friday on Sept. 23.

