KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Union of Domestic Labor Offices (KUDLO) Chairman Khaled Al-Dakhnan has affirmed the union’s commitment to educate citizens, expatriates and domestic labor office owners about the terms of the domestic employment contract and Domestic Labor Law in the country, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Speaking on the sidelines of his meeting with Filipino Labor Attaché Nasser Mustafa recently, Al-Dakhnan pointed out that raising awareness on the rights and duties of domestic workers stipulated in the above-mentioned law will prevent problems among the concerned parties.

He said the two sides agreed to organize a joint workshop to educate domestic labor offices on the Domestic Labor Law number 68 of 2015, indicating the workshop aims to explain the provisions of the law to the domestic labor offices and the workers.

He added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy are expected to hold regular meetings this month to review the latest developments regarding the memorandum of understanding on domestic workers and update it if necessary.

