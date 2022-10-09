Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) Chief Executive Officer Nouf Abdulrahman Jamsheer has commended the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, to replace the Flexi Permit with a set of new labour market reforms.

Jamsheer pointed out that the new labour market reforms will include the registration of all current holders of Flexi permits and those without a valid work permit through the labour registration centres.

She revealed that more inspections will be conducted to identify employers and workers engaging in illegal activity, and that work permits will be linked to vocational and occupational standards to support a more vibrant labour market.

The new reforms have been introduced to safeguard the rights of employers, workers, and the Kingdom's business community, she added.

With regards to the registration requirements, Jamsheer made it clear that only those workers can register who reside in Bahrain, have not absconded from their jobs and have a clear criminal record.

Applications will not be accepted from those who entered the country on a visit visa, she stated.

Registered workers will not be permitted to obtain a commercial registration, or work in specialised professions except after obtaining a license to practice the profession or equivalent from the relevant authorities, she added.

Jamsheer noted that registered workers will be required to pay for health fees, and provide departure insurance.

"Flexi Permit holders will be given a period of time to register under the new system, ensuring that they have sufficient time to meet the requirements of the new changes," said the top official.

She said that, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the private sector, new labour registration centres and an online registration section in the "Sijilat" portal will be established to increase ease of worker registration.

"The registration centres will maintain an up-to-date list of data that includes workers' information, their places of residence, and bank account details, in addition to ensuring that the registrants obtain the required health certificate and professional accreditations and are accessible if required," noted Jamsheer.

According to her, the approved centres can register workers through the LMRA's website, which will contribute to the government's efforts in protecting human rights, addressing the issue of irregular employment, and gaining a clearer picture of the Kingdom's labour market demands.

