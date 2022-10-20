RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi issued a decision approving the work environment conditions for the security guards in the Kingdom.



According to the terms and conditions issued by the minister, security guards will be prevented from working for five continuous hours without a period for rest, prayer, and food provided that the break is not less than half an hour at a time.



It is also mandatory to provide the security guards with uniforms in the facility and shall comply with what was stated in the procedural manual for occupational safety and health to prevent the effects of exposure to sun and heat stress.



The new terms and conditions will be applicable to establishments and companies that are engaged in employing security guards directly or indirectly in the private sector. These regulations are also mandatory for firms hiring private civil security guards or those firms that directly employ security guards.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social development Wednesday, the security guard’s work environment has been classified into three categories: the first is the internal environment that is inside commercial complexes and the like, such as banks. Second is the external environment which is outside buildings that are exposed to volatile climatic conditions, and thirdly remote areas where facilities are under construction and that are far from urbanization.



The terms and conditions also stipulate a set of physical equipment that the facility owner must provide, and they may differ from one facility to another according to the work environment of the security guards concerned.



The minister’s decision aims to contribute to raising the quality of work in the security guards sector, raising the productivity of its employees, enhancing the sector’s attractiveness, and the stability of workers in security guard jobs.



The ministry called on the concerned private sector establishments to comply with these regulations, within a period not exceeding 180 days from the date of publishing this decision via the ministry’s website. The ministry also stressed that it will take all necessary measures to ensure compliance with its implementation and slap penalties on firms violating the ministry’s regulations.

