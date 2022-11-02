RIYADH - Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi has stated that the vitality of a community begins with the empowerment of its youth.



During a meeting with the youth of the Riyadh Region Council, Al-Rajhi said enhancing the partnership with the youth and adopting their ideas and initiatives would also contribute to revitalizing the community to achieve the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



MHRSD will continue to support and empower the youth in all regions of Saudi Arabia, by creating opportunities for them and working to overcome challenges, the minister affirmed.



Al-Rajhi pointed out that the youth councils' programs would enhance the developmental role in society and motivate its members to participate in nation building.



The youth development strategy that MHRSD is currently working on will achieve many of the aspirations of the youth in Saudi Arabia, he added.

