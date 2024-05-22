The Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that all transactions for citizens and expatriates will be stopped if the concerned persons have not done the biometric fingerprint.

All must book an appointment via Sahel application and those who speak English should use Meta app. before heading to the assigned fingerprinting centers.

Those who do not take an appointment in advance will be turned back.

The grace period for citizens' fingerprinting has been extended until September 30, 2024. For expatriates, the period expires on December 30, 2024.

