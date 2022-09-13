ABU DHABI: Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, affirmed that justice and rule of law are essential values in the UAE and are key cornerstones of its development process.

In his statement on the occasion of the annual World Law Day on 13th September, Dr. Al Shamsi said that the justice system was founded on solid foundations decades ago, due to the loyal efforts and wise vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to promote the values of justice and rule of law.

The UAE’s leadership has continued this approach, due to its keenness to establish the foundations of justice and support the judiciary, enabling the country to lead the Middle East and North African region in the World Justice Report Rule of Law Index, he added.

The UAE’s celebration of World Law Day is part of its efforts to reinforce the rule of law, he further added, noting that it is continuing to amend its laws to maintain rule of law and ensure the rights of all segments of society.

Promoting justice is an integral part of the ten principles in the "Principles of the 50", which highlight the country’s vision to promote the principles of justice and rule of law, Al Shamsi said in conclusion.