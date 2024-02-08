The Ministry of Finance is mulling over a proposal to amend the Unified Public Finance Law, minister Mohamed Maait stated during the Egypt Annual Tax Seminar hosted by PwC on February 8th.

The amendments include the addition of the Finance Government to the law, in addition to including 59 economic authorities, Maait highlighted.

Additionally, he said that these amendments are set to be approved by the cabinet on February 8th to be discussed by the Parliament.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).