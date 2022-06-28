DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Resolution No. (32) of 2022 cancelling the fees imposed on airline agents and offices operating in Dubai.

The Resolution cancels fees levied on airline agents and their branches, and airline offices operating in the emirate, which were imposed pursuant to regulations issued on 12th March 1985 and Resolution No. (4) of 1998.

The Resolution also annuls the regulations issued on 12th March 1985 and Resolution No. (4) of 1998 pertaining to fees levied on airline agents, as well as the provisions of any other resolution that contradicts the provisions of Resolution No. (32) of 2022.

The new Resolution is effective from its date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.



WAM/Amjad Saleh/Tariq alfaham