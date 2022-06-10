RIYADH — The Absher platform has confirmed that electronic authorization to receive domestic workers is now available at four airports in Saudi Arabia.



The e-service enables the user to authorize any person he wants to receive at the airport a worker who arrives in the Kingdom to work under his sponsorship.



The service is currently available at four Saudi airports, namely: King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport (KFIA) in Dammam, King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah, and Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.



The Absher platform pointed out that the validity of the authorization is a maximum of 30 days from the date of its issuance.



The person who has issued the permit can cancel it during its validity, Absher said, noting that the requirements and rules of the Ministry of Interior will be strictly applied for obtaining the service.

