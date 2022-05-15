Public parking fees in Dubai will be free of charge for three days, according to the RTA.

Dubai motorists will be able to avail the free service until Monday, May 16. The fees will be reactivated on Tuesday, May 17.

The decision coincides with the suspension of work in ministries, federal and local departments and the private sector in mourning for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sharjah also earlier announced that parking would be free in the city.

