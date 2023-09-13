DUBAI - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has revoked the licenses of two domestic worker recruitment agencies for failing to comply with the obligations stipulated in Federal Law 9 of 2022 on Domestic Workers and its executive regulations, as well as Ministerial Resolution 676 of 2022 on the Licensing and Regulation of Domestic Worker Recruitment Agencies.

The two agencies are Shamma Al Mahairi Domestic Workers Services Centre in Dubai and Al Barq Domestic Workers Services Centre LLC in Ajman.

"These measures form part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to regulate and organise the operations of domestic worker recruitment agencies to ensure that all relevant parties comply with the law," MoHRE said in a statement on Wednesday.

"These offices were found to have committed explicit legal violations, which required revoking their licenses and asking their owners to settle the status of their workers, fulfil their obligations towards both workers and domestic workers' employers and pay any fines that were due until the date of license cancellation."

The Ministry also notified relevant local authorities to take the necessary actions against these agencies. It also stressed that it will take legal action against any domestic worker recruitment agency found to violate the law in accordance with the nature of the violation.

"We are fully committed to upholding the rights of all parties involved and supporting them in fulfilling their obligations, in line with the highest standards of efficiency and transparency, as well as committing to the relevant national and international agreements," it explained.

MoHRE noted that licensed domestic worker recruitment agencies across the UAE are under its supervision and "operate under clear regulations and systems to safeguard the rights of all parties and provide several services to clients, including unified pricing."

The Ministry called on customers to contact its call centre at 600590000 to submit feedback on domestic worker recruitment agencies and to visit its website, www.mohre.gov.ae, to view the list of agencies licenced by the Ministry, cautioning against dealing with unlicensed offices, which carries legal consequences.