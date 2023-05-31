A grace period to exit the UAE for visit visas issued in Dubai is no longer applicable, Khaleej Times can reveal. Travel agents have shared notices about the new directive with their clients.

“There is no grace period anymore. From the date of entry, the stay duration is as per the type of visa (30 days or 60 days),” a travel agent told its clients.

Firosekhan, operation manager at Arabian Business Centre (Amer Centre – Sheikh Zayed Road), told Khaleej Times that all emirates except Dubai had done away with the 10-day grace period for visit visas. The grace period only applied to visas issued in Dubai. From May 15, authorities in Dubai have also removed the grace period. This means a visitor or tourist must exit the country before their visas expire. Failing this, overstay fines will apply.

A call centre executive from the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) confirmed that there is no grace period for visit visas issued anywhere in the UAE. Fines are calculated as soon as the document expires.