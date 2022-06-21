RIYADH — The deadline for payment of Hajj 2022 reservation fees for pilgrims within Saudi Arabia, which was set by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, ended on Sunday.



The ministry had urged domestic pilgrims who were successful in the e-draw for performing Hajj this year to pay the reservation fee before the June 19 deadline to avoid cancellation of their booking.



It had set the deadline for payment as 9 p.m. Sunday, June 19, corresponding to 20 Dhu al-Qaadah.



Those who were not lucky during the first e-draw will have a second chance in the next e-draw for domestic pilgrims when alternative or additional seats become available, the ministry confirmed.



The ministry announced earlier that it had contacted prospective pilgrims who had applied to perform Hajj 2022 through text messages to check their status and complete the registration by paying the bills.



As many as 297,444 citizens and residents had registered in the first e-draw for Hajj 2022. The applicants comprised 62 percent men and 38 percent women.



In a press statement, the ministry said the total number of completed applications exceeded 217,000 through the Eatmarna app and the e-portal for domestic pilgrims. SMS messages were sent to qualified applicants to make the payment through designated payment systems within 48 hours.

