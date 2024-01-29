Al Tamimi & Company welcomes new corporate commercial partner in Egypt

Egypt - Al Tamimi & Company, a leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced the appointment of Amr Namek as its new Corporate Commercial Partner in Egypt.

Amr is a distinguished Corporate Commercial lawyer with over 20 years of experience in advising multinational and regional clients on various transactions and projects in Egypt. He has been providing legal counsel on a wide range of business and corporate matters, including investments, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions.

He has also handled various litigation and arbitration cases and has worked on projects and transactions in several African countries, such as Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Algeria.

Jody Waugh, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, commented on the new appointment: “Amr is a highly respected and experienced lawyer who will reinforce our position as a leading firm in Egypt and the region. Egypt is a strategic and important market for us, and we are committed to growing our presence and profile there. Amr’s appointment reflects our ambition and vision to be the leading firm in Egypt, and his expertise and reputation will improve our ability to provide exceptional legal services to our clients and to attract new business opportunities in the Egyptian market and beyond.”

Amr Namek expressed his honour to join Al Tamimi & Company, a firm known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the legal industry.

He said: “I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success and growth in the dynamic Egyptian market.”Ayman Nour, Head of Al Tamimi & Company’s Egypt office, welcomed the new partner, saying: “We are delighted to have Amr on board as our new Corporate Commercial Partner. His extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our goals for further expansion and success in Egypt. We look forward to achieving new milestones together.”

Al Tamimi & Company’s Corporate Commercial practice is a market leader in the region and offers the full spectrum of corporate commercial services.

The Corporate Commercial team is ranked Band One in several independent legal directories and many of our team members are recognized as leading lawyers by the Legal 500, Chambers and Partners, and other legal directories.

Al Tamimi & Company welcomes new corporate commercial partner in Egypt

Al Tamimi & Company, a leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced the appointment of Amr Namek as its new Corporate Commercial Partner in Egypt.

Amr is a distinguished Corporate Commercial lawyer with over 20 years of experience in advising multinational and regional clients on various transactions and projects in Egypt. He has been providing legal counsel on a wide range of business and corporate matters, including investments, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions. He has also handled various litigation and arbitration cases and has worked on projects and transactions in several African countries, such as Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Algeria.

Jody Waugh, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, commented on the new appointment: “Amr is a highly respected and experienced lawyer who will reinforce our position as a leading firm in Egypt and the region. Egypt is a strategic and important market for us, and we are committed to growing our presence and profile there. Amr’s appointment reflects our ambition and vision to be the leading firm in Egypt, and his expertise and reputation will improve our ability to provide exceptional legal services to our clients and to attract new business opportunities in the Egyptian market and beyond.”

Amr Namek expressed his honour to join Al Tamimi & Company, a firm known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the legal industry. He said: “I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success and growth in the dynamic Egyptian market.”

Ayman Nour, Head of Al Tamimi & Company’s Egypt office, welcomed the new partner, saying: “We are delighted to have Amr on board as our new Corporate Commercial Partner. His extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our goals for further expansion and success in Egypt. We look forward to achieving new milestones together.”

Al Tamimi & Company’s Corporate Commercial practice is a market leader in the region and offers the full spectrum of corporate commercial services. The Corporate Commercial team is ranked Band One in several independent legal directories and many of our team members are recognized as leading lawyers by the Legal 500, Chambers and Partners, and other legal directories.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).