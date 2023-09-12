Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) approved four technical documents for services infrastructure in Abu Dhabi during the 45th meeting of the Permanent Technical Committee for Abu Dhabi Technical Standards, headed by Bader Khamis Al Shemaili, Executive Director of the Conformity and Standards Services Sector at ADQCC.

The four documents (three guidelines and one technical standards) cover several practices suggested by three local governmental entities in Abu Dhabi, that enhance the importance of services infrastructure in the Emirate.

The meeting approved Abu Dhabi’s guidelines for the existing building safety standards and requirements developed by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Abu Dhabi’s guidelines for delivery activity by vehicles and motorcycles, and the updated guidelines for ensuring the safety of roads, developed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in addition to approving the technical standards for the quality of traditional crafts, developed by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

Al Shemaili said that the meeting's purpose is to continue the coordination among all concerned entities to unify the technical standards to ensure their ability to cater to current and future sustainable development requirements.

He explained that the technical documents and the guidelines are developed by specialised technical working groups, encompassing experts from the government and private sectors.

For his part, Colonel Nasser Mohamed Al Dahba Al Afari, Director of the Civil Protection Department in the Al Ain region, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, said that the guidelines purpose is to contribute to the improvement of buildings' preventive safety standards to ensure systems effectiveness and regular follow-ups.

Colonel Al Afari explained that all buildings will be linked to one control room (Hassantuk), contributing to minimising fire risks and facilitating firefighters' efforts to combat them.

Saeed Al Fazari, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism, said, “Approving the technical document for traditional crafts standards in Abu Dhabi is in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism to protect the Emirati heritage and ensure its sustainability and continuity across generations through identifying the frameworks and specifications for the Emirati crafts products.”

Abdulrahman Ali Al Shirazi, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said that the guidelines for delivery by vehicles and motorcycles, prepared in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, aims to support the implementation of the goods transportation legislation to regulate the use of vehicles and motorcycles to deliver orders safely and effectively by interested parties in accordance with the best international systems, standards and practices. The document's importance lies in identifying the causes and analysing motorcycle-related traffic accidents to reduce and avoid them, spread traffic culture among motorcyclists, and enhance their awareness of the need to adhere to the approved speeds, safety, and security rules that should be taken when performing their duties.