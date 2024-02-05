ABU DHABI - The English Notary Services Bureau in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) completed 400 notary transactions within two months of starting its first project to authenticate judicial transactions in English.

This shows the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's progress in solidifying its reputation as a top location for business and investments, drawing the best talent and competencies, and positioning itself as a role model worldwide, notable for making services more accessible across the Middle East.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, said that the achievements of the English Notary Services Bureau constitute a qualitative leap in the system of government excellence for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The achievement follows the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen the emirate's competitive position.

The Bureau, the first of its kind in the region, supports the streamlining of processes for legal document authentication, particularly in light of enabling transactions to be completed digitally through the Judicial Department's website, while bridging the language gap that non-native speakers face.