ABU DHABI -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), launched the basic training programme called "Legal Researcher Certified to Settle Labour Disputes" for legal researchers at the ministry.

The programme aims to enrich the legal researchers' knowledge, develop their skills and practical abilities, refine their experience, and give them the necessary skills to practice their new tasks in the implementation of new Legislative amendments regulating labour relations and the domestic workers' law, which will come into effect in early 2024.

In detail, the programme implemented by the Abu Dhabi Labour Court in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy falls within the framework of the executive steps of the legislative amendments, according to which legal researchers in MOHRE issue decisions in disputes when the value of the claim does not exceed AED50,000, or in disputes regarding the lack of compliance with amicable settlement decisions issued by the ministry regardless of the claim value.

Counsellor Abdullah Faris Al Nuaimi, President of the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, confirmed the Department's eagerness to carry out the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the ADJD, and the follow-up of Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, to qualify national cadres scientifically and practically in conformity with the highest international standards.

Khalil Ibrahim Al-Khouri, Deputy of the MOHRE’s Affairs, highlighted that the ministry's training programme is part of a collaboration between the ministry and the Department, strengthening the partnership between federal and local authorities. The goal is to enhance the competence of legal researchers with the authority to make decisions based on new laws and regulations.

Rashid Al Darmaki, Administrative Director of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, said that the programme aims to equip participants with the knowledge, attitudes, and skills necessary to effectively settle labour disputes, ensuring fair resolutions and legally sound decisions based on relevant laws.