ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2022 (WAM) -- The Registration Authority (RA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has recently published a consultation paper to seek views on proposed enhancements to its insolvency practitioner regime.

The consultation paper aims to enhance the existing framework to align and strengthen the regime with international standards and best practices. This will facilitate for an increased number of insolvency practitioners to practice within ADGM and built on the RA’s regulatory and monitoring processes currently in place for such practitioners.

The Consultation Paper should be of interest to all insolvency practitioners practicing within ADGM and to individuals and organisations operating within the ADGM, as well as their legal advisors and auditors.

ADGM invited the public to submit their feedback and comments on the proposed enhancements through consultation@adgm.com. The deadline for providing comments on the proposed framework is 23rd June 2022.



