ABU DHABI -- Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, recently received Zhang Xue Qiao, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, which was held at the Abu Dhabi Police, the two sides discussed ways of fostering cooperation in the judicial, police, and security fields, and exchanged experiences on combating non-traditional crimes.

The Chinese delegation was briefed on academy's efforts in investing in advanced digital infrastructure for training platforms, using modern technologies in material design, interacting with trainees, and utilising cutting-edge technologies, including virtual training and artificial intelligence techniques.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials.