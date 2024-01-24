ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Municipal Services Sector - Public Health Department, has implemented an awareness-raising inspection drive on children's playrooms.

The campaign targeted rooms located within the geographical locations of Abu Dhabi City Municipality and its sub-centres to raise awareness about public hygiene among its owners and workers. Also, it aimed to raise awareness regarding adherence to health requirements.

During the drive, municipality inspectors verified that children's playrooms adhered to all health requirements and public hygiene standards. They also enhanced the knowledge of owners and workers regarding the importance of hygiene and compliance with health requirements in these facilities.

The requirements include maintaining public hygiene within the playrooms, completing all maintenance procedures, ensuring the availability of a first aid box that meets needs, complying with specified lighting levels inside the facility, and maintaining records of regular cleaning and disinfection.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality also emphasised its commitment to regularly and persistently conducting such inspection drives throughout the year. These inspections will cover all children's playrooms within its geographical area.