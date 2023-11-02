ABU DHABI - The Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi (ADJD) held an awareness lecture for workers in "ICAD" Musaffah, as part of its awareness efforts to improve the dissemination of legal culture among workers.

The lecture aims to introduce the legal requirements and regulations that must be met when carrying narcotic or controlled medications from outside the country.

The lecture aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, by combining legal knowledge since it is crucial for upholding legal obligations and safeguarding individuals' rights, which helps to sustain security and stability.

The lecture extensively covered the essential prerequisites and guidelines for bringing narcotics and controlled substances into the country. This includes the imperative need to obtain prior permission through the official website or smart application of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to transport personal medications. Additionally, it emphasised the requirement to declare such medications at official ports of entry, or alternatively, provide a prescription or a recent medical report that has been officially authenticated by the healthcare authorities in the country of origin, the respective embassies, or the relevant documentation authorities.

The event emphasised that for permission to be granted, a medical report in both Arabic and English must be submitted, adhering to the specified criteria established by the medical facility where the patient is receiving treatment. This report must be duly authenticated by the healthcare authorities of the country where the medication was prescribed, the relevant embassy, or the officially recognised authentication authorities in that country.

Critical information that must be included in this report comprises the patient's personal details, diagnosis, scientific and trade name of the drug, recommended dosage, treatment duration, date of the report, the name and specialisation of the physician, the licence number, address, and the official seal of the healthcare institution.

According to the lecture, health officials grant permission to carry these drugs in quantities commensurate with the length of therapy as long as the course of treatment doesn't surpass one month. It is acceptable to introduce the required quantity to cover the term of repetition for a maximum of three months unless the prescription calls for repeated dispensing.

Bringing medications without an identification card listing the ingredients or without information about the active ingredient written in English or Arabic, expired medications for personal use, medications whose circulation is prohibited based on lists established by ministerial decisions and available on the Ministry of Health and Community Development, is prohibited.