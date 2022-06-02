RIYADH — The decision of the British authorities to give electronic visa waiver for Saudi citizens to enter the country comes into force on Wednesday, June 1.



The British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton announced a few days ago through his Twitter account that Saudi citizens will be able to apply for a UK e-visa waiver, starting from June 1, 2022.



The ambassador noted that significant improvements have been made in the visa system for Saudi visitors and tourists so as to allow any Saudi citizen to submit a visa application online, pointing out that the system is simple, fast and inexpensive.



The Britain Home Office also announced recently that Saudi Arabia would join other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states with UK electronic visa waiver status.



UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “This visa waiver for Saudi Arabia will better connect the people of our countries and boost economic prosperity.”



An electronic visa waiver allows the holder to travel to the UK without obtaining a visa provided they complete an online waiver for each visit.



A small fee will be applied, and it is quicker than applying for a visa as there is no need to provide biometric information (photo and fingerprints), attend a visa application center or hand in passport in advance of travel.



Saudi Arabia’s embassy in UK stated that it is sufficient for Saudi citizens to obtain an electronic visa waiver to enter the United Kingdom.



