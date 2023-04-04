RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has introduced three proposed patterns for the new recruitment system based on skills. These patterns are part of a study, carried out by the ministry recently, with the objective of improving the Saudi work visa system.

The proposed patterns were classified into high, medium and low with the aim of enhancing levels of productivity and innovation in the Kingdom.

The study took into consideration the recommendations pertaining to the proposed patterns, in addition to the international comparisons with a context similar to the pattern proposed to be applied in the Kingdom. The study also carried out a comprehensive analysis of the current situation, detailed data and all the pivotal aspects of the new recruitment system.

The study outputs included the implementation plan, detailed project charters, operational model, governance of the recruitment system, and key performance indicators.

The ministry also indicated that it launched the Skill Verification Program (SVP) last year as part of a scheme to attract more skilled foreign workers. The first phase of the external track of the program was launched in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh.

Five professions, such as plumber, electrician, welder, refrigeration/air conditioning technician, and automobile electrician, were selected for skill testing in the first phase.

Pakistan was the first country to utilize the Saudi skilled workers’ program. The MHRSD launched SVP in Pakistan last September and it was later introduced in India and Bangladesh.

The first phase of the SVP aims to verify the skills of workers in five specializations out of 23 specializations targeted by the ministry, with the aim of improving the quality of professional manpower in the Saudi labor market and raising the level of professionalism, as well as enhancing productivity, and halt the flow of unqualified workers into the Kingdom’s labor market.

