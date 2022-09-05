RIYADH — Saudi employees in the public and private sectors can apply for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program. There is no specific age limit for applying for the program and hence employees under any age can apply for it, the program said in a statement.



This is also applicable to Saudi students who are pursuing higher studies abroad at their own personal expense, and that is in accordance with the general requirements and terms and conditions of the program and the track.



The program revealed that sons, daughters, wives and husbands of male and female students, who pursue scholarship studies abroad, can apply for one of the tracks according to the terms and conditions formulated for them. Government employees, as well as civilian or military personnel who fulfill the general conditions for scholarship and special conditions for the track can also apply for the scholarship program.



The program confirmed that those who study abroad at their personal expense can apply for scholarship if they fulfill the general conditions for scholarship and the special conditions for the track.



The program called on the aspiring candidates to visit its official website for more information, through the following link https://moe.gov.sa/scholarship-program/index.html.



The Ministry of Education has set earlier the strategy for the foreign scholarship program that has four tracks: Research and development, Alrowad (Pioneers), Imdad (Supply), and Wa’ed (Promising). Each track has its own goals, governance, and fields. These tracks specify the target groups, qualifications, and specializations. They are intended to increase flexibility in the program and update new developments in the labor market.

