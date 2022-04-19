Muscat: His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources has issued a Ministerial Resolution No. 83/2022 amending some provisions of the Food Safety Regulation. The production, import and/or marketing of partially hydrogenated oils, and food products in which these oils are used, is illegal, and an administrative fine of OMR 1,000 to be imposed against the violators.

It is noteworthy that this decision was based on the Food Safety Law issued by Royal Decree No. 84/2008 and Royal Decree No. 92/2020 amending the name of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources, defining its terms of reference and approving its organisational structure, and the Food Safety Regulation issued by Ministerial Resolution No. 2010/2.

