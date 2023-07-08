Planning a cross-country drive from the UAE to Kuwait? Take note of a new law that came into effect on Thursday: Drivers of non-Kuwaiti vehicles will have to pay traffic fines before leaving the state.

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced the immediate launch of the policy on Thursday.

Under the new rule, no vehicle — for which a traffic violation was registered — would be allowed to leave Kuwait until fines are paid.

Collection points have been set up at border crossings, according to the MoI advisory.

The policy comes under the directives of the country's first deputy prime minister and minister of interior.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).