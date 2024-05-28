KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Manpower has stated that the Authority has updated its automated system to implement new regulations on work permits and transfers, set to begin in early June. The updates include an additional fee of 150 dinars for issuing a work permit for the first time and a transfer fee of 300 dinars for transferring a worker to a different company if the worker has been in the country for less than three years, only if the employer approves.

The sources confirmed that the Authority’s systems are prepared to enforce the new decision starting June 1st. Additionally, inspection teams across all governorates are ready to commence their activities in open areas from June 1st.

