Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued a decree suspending public servants' appointment, promotion, transfer and secondment for three months, subject to renewal.

The decree was published in an addendum to the official gazette (Kuwait Today) on Wednesday, December 6.

