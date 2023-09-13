RIYADH — Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani inaugurated the technical office at the Court of Appeal in Riyadh.



The office aims to raise the quality of judicial rulings, and support court departments with legal studies of the facts presented to them. This will enable to achieve legal certainty and enhance prediction of rulings in accordance with the best international practices.



The ministry stated that the technical office includes a number of experts who work in accordance with the governance specified for it, and that all office procedures are carried out within a complete electronic track. This brings down time and enhances the capabilities of judicial departments.



The ministry sources indicated that technical offices will be launched in the rest of the courts after the end of the first phase of its operation in the Riyadh Court of Appeal, as part of the ministry’s constant endeavor to raise the quality and stability of judgments while taking care of the substantive aspects

