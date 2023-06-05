Doha, Qatar: Starting June 1, 2023, working in open spaces is banned during day time from 10am to 3:30pm; and any violations of this law can be reported to the Ministry of Labour.

The Ministry has a system in place where complaints regarding violations of heat stress law can be registered anonymously.

The Labour Inspection Department at the Ministry can be contacted on 40288101 to report these violations.

The Ministry assures that these communications will be treated confidentially. "The caller will not be asked for any personal details and the company will not be informed of the complaint," the Ministry said.

