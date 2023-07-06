Reckless driving and jumping a red light are among the serious traffic offences in Dubai that will require motorists to shell out Dh50,000 to get their confiscated vehicles released. These are among a series of amendments made to the traffic law in Dubai that will come into effect on Thursday, July 6.

According to the amended law, a Dh50,000 penalty needs to be paid to release vehicles impounded for the following violations:

Riding recreational motorcycles on paved roads.

Driving a vehicle recklessly or in a manner that poses a danger to lives or properties.

Jumping a red light.

Driving a vehicle with a fake, forged, obscured, or unlawfully used number plate.

Deliberately colliding with a police vehicle or intentionally causing damage to it

Driving a vehicle by a person under 18 years old

A stiffer penalty of Dh100,000 will have to be paid for confiscated vehicles to be released with this serious traffic offence: Participating in a road race without prior permission from the police.

Dh10,000 fine

Meanwhile, impounded vehicles with following violations can only be released after paying Dh10,000:

Making substantial modifications to the vehicle resulting in increased speed, noise, or disturbances during operation or driving it

Evading the police

Driving a vehicle without license plates

Gathering of drivers for the purpose of watching races or participating in chaotic activities resulting from them, or showcasing vehicles on the road

Exceeding the allowed tint percentage for vehicle windows or tinting the front windshield without permission

Dubai Police can also administratively impound a vehicle if the total traffic fines have exceeded Dh6,000. The impounded vehicle shall be released after the owner pays the imposed traffic fines. If the vehicle owner does not claim the impounded vehicle upon the expiration of the impoundment period, they will be obliged to pay an amount of Dh50 for each day after the end of the impoundment period. Requirements for vehicle release Impounded vehicles can be released after meeting the following conditions:

Payment of all fines due on the vehicle according to the traffic file

Rectification of the violation or removal of its causes

Any other conditions determined by Dubai Police

Deportation and additional measures In addition to the penalties and measures prescribed by the legislation in force in Dubai, where a non-UAE national driver of a heavy vehicle drives through a red light, he will be administratively deported from the UAE. The impoundment period of a vehicle will be doubled in case the vehicle is impounded again within one year from the occurrence of the same offence for which the vehicle was previously impounded, provided that the impoundment period does not exceed 90 days. The amount to be paid for the release of the impounded vehicle will be doubled in case the vehicle is impounded again within one year from the occurrence of same offence, provided that the release amount does not exceed Dh200,000.

Angel Tesorero, Ruqayya Al Qaydi