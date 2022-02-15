The Cabinet has approved a memorandum on a draft decision regulating entry visas and residence permits for relatives and foreign spouses of Bahrainis.

It was announced as His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, chaired the weekly meeting, at Gudaibiya Palace.

However, details of the plan are yet to be revealed. The Cabinet extended its congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the people of Bahrain on the 21st anniversary of the National Action Charter.

It highlighted the kingdom’s achievements that have been made possible due to the Charter, which have spurred economic growth and political development.HRH Prince Salman ordered implementation of His Majesty’s directive to provide housing services to eligible applicants, families of prisoners and beneficiaries of the Alternative Sentencing Programme, with the aim of preserving family relations and strengthening the social fabric of the kingdom.

The Cabinet discussed several memorandums and approved the following:1. A memorandum by the Ministerial Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs and Fiscal Balance regarding the preliminary financial results for the fiscal year 2021. It outlined the increase in total public revenues for the year compared with 2020, with non-oil revenues increasing by five per cent.

The results confirmed Bahrain’s commitment to implementing government projects that support economic recovery. It further revealed a 35pc decrease in fiscal deficit in 2021, compared with 2020.2.

A memorandum by the Health Minister regarding the establishment and formation of the Bahrain Council for Health Studies and Specialties. The council will supervise and evaluate health training programmes as well as their preparation for international certification.

It will also oversee the evaluation of professional certificates across various health disciplines, national health schemes and specialised training programmes.3.

A memorandum by the Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister regarding a draft decision banning the use of single-use plastic bags, which supports the kingdom’s initiatives to protect the environment.4.

A memorandum by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs regarding the government’s response to three proposals submitted by Parliament.

