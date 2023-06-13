The Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia has announced that holders of certain visas will now be eligible to receive an instant e-visa to the Gulf nation.

People holding a tourism visa to the UK, US, and Schengen nations, as well as permanent residents from any EU country will be eligible for this new visa.

However there is an exemption in which holders of a business or tourism visa to the UK, US on an EU country should have visited the place before applying for a Saudi Arabian visa.

First-degree relatives of those holding the aforementioned visas will also be granted entry and can receive visa-on-arrival.

The authority urged travellers to carry all relevant documents and respect the rules and regulations of the land.

However, this visa will not allow applicants to perform Haj or Umrah during pilgrimage season.

This comes as a step to ease entry procedures into the Gulf nation.

