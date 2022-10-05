Dubai - Residents, tourists and job-seekers are among those who will benefit as the UAE rolled out its largest set of residence visa and entry reforms. The Advanced Visa System was implemented on October 4.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), the new scheme includes more than 15 types of visas, such as those for tourists, job-seekers, Golden and Green residencies and entry permits for truck drivers through land ports.

This guide explains the different visas, what has changed, targeted categories and approximate cost (fees have been calculated as per information available on the ICP and GDRFA websites; and inputs from typing centre agents and experts. They may vary.)

Green Visa

This five-year visa targets skilled employees, freelancers and investors. The self-sponsored residency allows holders to sponsor their spouses, children and first-degree relatives.

>> Freelancers need a permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. They need proof of income (minimum Dh360,000 annually over last two years), or prove financial solvency throughout their stay in the UAE.

>> Skilled employees need to be classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) and have a minimum monthly salary of Dh15,000.

(Approximate cost includes medical testing, visa and Emirates ID fees)

Job exploration visa

Single-entry permit targets young talents and skilled professionals. It is issued for 60, 90 or 120 days. The visa is granted to those classified in the first, second or third skill level as per Mohre. Fresh graduates from the best 500 universities in the world can apply as well, and candidates should have earned at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

Business entry visa

Single-entry visa is issued for 60, 90 or 120 days. It does not require a sponsor or host and encourages investors and entrepreneurs to explore business and investment opportunities in the UAE.

5-year multi-entry tourist visa for all nationalities

Holders of this visa will be able to stay in the UAE for up to 90 continuous days, and it may be extended for a similar period. The entire period of stay should not exceed 180 days in a year.

This visa requires proof of having a bank balance of $4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies during a six-month period prior to submitting the application.

(without insurance)

Golden Visa

>> Skilled professionals: Minimum monthly salary requirement reduced from Dh50,000 to Dh30,000

>> Investors: Property worth at least Dh2 million, even with a loan from specific local banks. Off-plan properties are allowed from approved local real estate companies

>> Main benefit: Staying outside the UAE for over six months won’t affect visa validity.

(Approximate cost includes medical testing, visa and Emirates ID fees)

