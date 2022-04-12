Interior Minister Mazen Farayah on Monday decided to introduce a new multi-entry visa to the Kingdom valid for five years, with the aim to facilitate entry procedures, attract tourists, investors and businesspeople, promote development and enhance the economy.

The decision grants holders of this visa a three-month residency directly through the border crossing each time they arrive to the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry said that it constantly reviews its procedures through specialised technical committees to enhance its contribution and role in promoting economic development.

