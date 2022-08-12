By the end of the year expats who hold family visa (dependent) will not be able to stay outside Kuwait for more than 6 months as their visa will be forfeited. The Residency Department of the Ministry of Interior decided to approve cancellation of residency permits of Article 18 (Private Sector) for those who have been outside Kuwait for more than 6 months starting from November 1. Those who have left Kuwait before May 1st must return before November 1st back to Kuwait if they don’t wish their residence to be cancelled.

Same procedure will be adopted for those holding Article 22 (Dependent/Family visa) and also Article 24, reports Al Rai. From a humanitarian point of view due to the pandemics, expats were allowed to stay outside Kuwait and renew their residence online.

