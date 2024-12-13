The Civil Status and Passports Department (CSPD) had received printers for issuing e-passports, Director General Ghaith Tayeb said on Thursday, noting that issuance is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Tayeb said that the e-passport will be very similar to the current version, with the main difference being the inclusion of a smart chip embedded in the passport cover, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This chip will enable the electronic reading of the holder's personal data and ensure compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards, Tayeb pointed out.

He added that introducing the e-passport is part of the e-government initiative and is being implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

It is also in line with the objectives of the comprehensive modernisation vision launched as the Kingdom entered its second centenary, he said, noting that the new e-passport will be issued alongside the existing traditional passport.

Tayeb stressed that the CSPD's biometric database, which includes fingerprints and iris scans, serves as the basis for the e-passport system, adding that this database, which is designed to meet global standards, "aims to protect the rights of citizens and ensure the stability of their legal status."

The director general said that the new passport will include "advanced" security features, such as a polycarbonate data page that is durable, tamper-resistant and designed to prevent forgery.

He added that the e-passport will facilitate smoother travel for Jordanians by allowing faster passage through e-gates and reducing waiting times at border crossings.

