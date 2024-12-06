AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship announced the completion of the installation and operation of the e-passport public key infrastructure (PKI), alongside the issuance of Jordan's official digital certificate.

These steps are expected to be approved by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in accordance with international standards and requirements, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat highlighted that this development reflects the government's ongoing commitment to advancing digital transformation.

He also emphasised that the initiative aims to provide "advanced and secure" services, ushering in a "qualitative" shift in official document services and strengthening Jordan's position in delivering e-government services at the highest international standards.

The launch of the e-passport system is part of the final preparations for the Kingdom's e-passport project, he added.

"The ministry has coordinated with the Ministry of Interior and the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission to include the Civil Status and Passports Department in the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) for electronic Machine Readable Travel Documents (eMRTDs), which is expected to be finalised soon."

The issuance of e-passports is set to begin early next year.

The new electronic passports will feature an internal encrypted chip containing the holder's personal and vital data, adhering to the highest technical and security specifications.

The e-passport will be compatible with e-gates at airports, streamlining travel procedures and saving time for travellers.

