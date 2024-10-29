AMMAN — Libyans can travel to Jordan now without prior approvals under a recent Interior Ministry's decision, which coincided with the Royal Jordanian (RJ) resuming its flights to Tripoli after a suspension of more than 10 years.

Under the decision, Libyans wishing to visit the Kingdom can obtain their visas upon arrival or apply for visa electronically as per the government's endeavour to attract investments and boost medical tourism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These decisions follow recent meetings held by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan with leaders of health unions and another meeting with stakeholders in the medical tourism sector from both the public and private sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Talks during these meetings focused on the need to simplify procedures related to medical tourism and to capitalise on Jordan's positive reputation in the health sector.

Hassan has reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing cooperation with the private sector and all stakeholders involved in Jordan’s medical tourism sector, capitalising on the Kingdom’s "distinguished" global reputation for healthcare services.

He also stressed the importance of leveraging Jordanian embassies abroad to support the private medical sector in promoting its "advancements, unique offerings, and highly skilled workforce."

Minister of Interior Mazen Farrayeh said that Libyans' travel requirements to Jordan have been simplified. "They now only need valid passports with at least three months of validity to obtain visas through the e-visa platform or upon arrival at border crossings."

Farrayeh said the step fell within efforts to boost the national economy and attract "as many investors as possible, as well as people seeking coming for treatment in Jordan."

Formulated as a roadmap to boost growth, the Economic Modernisation Vision seeks to position the Kingdom as a global tourism destination in cultural, natural, medical, religious, and conference tourism, as well as for film production.

