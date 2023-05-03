AMMAN — The Ministry of Interior amended the visa system following the issuance of Decision No. 14 for the year 2023.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry said that the amendment is intended to facilitate entry procedures for foreigners, helping to promote investment and tourism, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The amendment allows those entering the Kingdom to select the appropriate type of visa and duration of their stay corresponding to the individual purpose of their trip, according to the ministry.

For the first time, visitors can obtain a visa for six months, one year, or five years, with the visa remaining valid for entry from the date of issuance until its expiration.

The previous visa system required visitors to use the visa within the first two months of issuance, after which it would become invalid.

The ministry said that it will make all necessary modifications to its electronic services to align with the amendments.

