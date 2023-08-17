The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) of Dubai has announced a new entry permit for residents of GCC countries travelling to Dubai.

The service is available for travellers who have a valid residency of any of the GCC states for at least a year, have no travel restrictions from entering the country, and their work and residency cards need to include the profession.

"This service has been activated to issue a prior online entry permit for travellers residing in the GCC countries in order to ensure a smooth entry process into the UAE and streamline procedures," said a GDRFA notification.

The process to apply on GDRFA website are:

* Log in to the smart services through (UAE Pass or username),

* Select the service.

* Fill in the application.

* Attach documents

* Pay the fees (AED250 plus Vat of 5%)

The documents required are:

* The original passport,

* Upon arrival, presenting the original residence permit issued by a GCC country.

* A civil or labour card.

The entry permits are likely to be issued within 48 hours, said the GDRFA website.

