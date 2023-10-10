Motorists who use phones while driving in Dubai can often be spotted lowering the devices when they see police patrols or officers. However, it’s not just officers who penalise traffic violations in Dubai.

The Dubai Police use technology, radars and surveillance cameras to detect and fine offenders. A video the police shared recently shows how cameras automatically detect the use of phones while behind the wheel. Artificial intelligence-powered eyes zoom in on drivers who use their devices whether to have a conversation, to text or to browse social media. The video shows violators being caught at traffic junctions, turns and crossings.

Contrary to popular belief, radars in Dubai don’t just catch speeding violations. In 2020, the police had rolled out smart radars that can detect mobile phone use, illegal lane changes and failure to buckle up, among other traffic violations.

Using the phone while driving is punishable with a Dh800 fine and four black points on the driving licence.

The Dubai Police have launched multiple awareness campaigns highlighting how distracting and dangerous phone use can be. The police have shared footages of incidents where the practice has led to severe “accidents, incapacitations, or even deaths”, a top official said.

"Unfortunately, some only learn when tragedy strikes,” said Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic. "A momentary lapse in concentration while checking social media or texting can have devastating consequences."

Six people were killed in 99 accidents caused by the practice over the last eight months. The police recorded 35,527 violations during this period.

According to the Dubai Police, top causes of fatal accidents in recent years include not giving priority to other road users, sudden swerving, failure to maintain a safe distance and speeding. “Distraction due to mobile phone use is a common factor in most of these incidents,” the police said.

