DUBAI- In an effort to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of the marine sector in Dubai, the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) announced that effective from January 2022, individuals will be able to register or renew Pleasure Jet Ski license for a period of 1 or 2 years, after providing an insurance for the required period.

In this context, Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the DMCA, confirmed that the new decision comes within the authority’s efforts towards providing a package of facilities regarding registration and renewal procedures for pleasure marine means in order to achieve the highest rates of customer happiness and satisfaction.

The Executive Director explained that the process of registering or renewing Pleasure Jet Ski licenses for a period of one or two years is subject to conditions and requirements to practice the activity, foremost of which is the provision of an insurance document valid during the required period, in order to ensure the movement and navigation of jet skis in accordance with the security and safety requirements approved by DMCA.

Sheikh Saeed said, "The authority works to update the mechanisms of marine licensing for all pleasure means of all kinds from time to time in order to enhance the efficiency of the components of the marine sector by developing legislative frameworks regulating various marine activities and water sports while adhering to international best practices that help expand the scope and quality of the marine services that DMCA provides."

